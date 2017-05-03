Fallin Calls For Special Elections For House, Senate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fallin Calls For Special Elections For House, Senate

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has scheduled special elections to fill vacant seats in the state House and Senate.

Fallin on Wednesday set elections for Senate District 45 and House District 76.

Former Sen. Kyle Loveless of Oklahoma City resigned the Senate seat April 27 as he's being investigated for his use of campaign funds.

The House seat is open due to the death of Rep. David Brumbaugh of Broken Arrow.

The filing period for both elections is June 5-7. Primary elections for each seat will be Aug. 8 and general elections on Nov. 14, unless a primary election is not necessary, then the general election will be Aug. 8.

Senate District 45 covers parts of Canadian, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties, and House District 76 covers part of Tulsa County.

