Kentucky Derby Favorites Draw Positive Post Placements

By Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -

Classic Empire has been made the early 5-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby, with just four of the 20 horses listed at single digits.

The colt will break from the No. 14 post on Saturday. Just two horses have won the Derby out of there. The last was Carry Back in 1961.

Trained by Mark Casse, Classic Empire won the Arkansas Derby and was last year's champion 2-year-old.

Always Dreaming and McCraken are the co-second choices at 5-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Always Dreaming drew the No. 5 post, which has produced nine Derby winners, most recently California Chrome in 2014. Blue Grass Stakes winner McCraken will break from the No. 15 hole.

Irish War Cry is listed at 6-1 odds and drew the No. 17 post. No horse has ever won from that post.

