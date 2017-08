Another arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect who the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation considers armed and dangerous involved in the death of a Guthrie man.

Last month, 24-year-old Joseph Angelo was shot 36 times at his home near Vilas and Oak.

The OSBI is seeking Jashawn Bracey Perry out of Midwest City. Perry is 23 years old, 5 feet 3 inches, and approximately 135 pounds.

Since the shooting, 3 suspects have been arrested. Reggie Smith, his cousin Derrick Smith, and Frederic Veasley Jr. have all been charged with first degree murder.