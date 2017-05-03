One Dead, One Critically Injured In SW OKC Double Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Dead, One Critically Injured In SW OKC Double Shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a double shooting late Tuesday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Police were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to possible gunshots being fired in the area of SW 39 and Brookline.

When police arrived, they found two victims. One victim, identified as Humberto Melendez, 24, was found dead, lying in the intersection. The other, Manuel Saucedo, 29, was sitting wounded in a car in the intersection and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. Saucedo had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

There have been no arrests made and there is no suspect description.

