No Decision Made Regarding To Perry Superintendent's Employment

PERRY, Oklahoma -

The Perry School Board went into executive session for two hours Tuesday evening but came out with no decision in regards to the district's superintendent.

The Perry School Board announced they discussed legal issues with the district's lawyer and the possible resignation of Superintendent Scott Chenoweth, but they did not take a vote.

Chenoweth has been on paid suspension since Feb. 13.

Two days later after Chenoweth's suspension, a former teaching aide from Upper Elementary School in Perry was charged with 22 felony sex crimes. Arnold Cowen is accused of molesting children. 

The principal, Kenda Miller, and the teacher, Jeffrey Sullins, both resigned after they were accused of failing to report the sex child crimes.

Interim Superintendent Bill Denton took over Feb. 27. Chenoweth's contract ends June 30.

After the meeting, the school released a statement:

Last night the Perry Board of Education met in executive session to discuss personnel and pending legal matters. Although we are unable to disclose specifics, we continue to explore the best path forward for the district. I personally recognize the public concern and desire for more information, and I want to assure patrons of the district the board members are working diligently to address unresolved issues. We are committed to a healthy, positive learning environment for our children, and all of us appreciate the continued support of our teachers and staff. Thank you for your understanding.

