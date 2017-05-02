No Decision Made Regarding To Perry Superintendent's Employment

The Perry School Board went into executive session for two hours Tuesday evening but came out with no decision in regards to the district's superintendent.

The Perry School Board announced they discussed legal issues with the district's lawyer and the possible resignation of Superintendent Scott Chenoweth, but they did not take a vote.

Chenoweth has been on paid suspension since Feb. 13.

Two days later after Chenoweth's suspension, a former teaching aide from Upper Elementary School in Perry was charged with 22 felony sex crimes. Arnold Cowen is accused of molesting children.

The principal, Kenda Miller, and the teacher, Jeffrey Sullins, both resigned after they were accused of failing to report the sex child crimes .

Interim Superintendent Bill Denton took over Feb. 27. Chenoweth's contract ends June 30.

After the meeting, the school released a statement: