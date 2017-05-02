Clinton Man Accused Of Distributing Child Porn

A 19-year-old Clinton man is in jail and is accused of distributing child porn.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said Isaac Hernandez sent child porn to an undercover computer at the sheriff’s office about a month ago.

West said when investigators from Canadian and Custer counties served a warrant Monday morning at the Clinton home Hernandez shares with his parents, they found child porn on Hernandez’s cellphone and on thumb drives.

They also found something they didn’t expect.

“We were shocked when we got there and realized learning from him, he had a hidden camera network in the house, including bathrooms and showers, that he was taking of unsuspecting people,” West said.

Butch Calixto is a neighbor.

“I mean I got grandkids, and stuff like this, and I didn’t know anything about it until I saw you right there, and thought what was going on,” he said.

Hernandez is in the Custer County jail and is being held without bond.