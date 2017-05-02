Clinton Man Accused Of Distributing Child Porn - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Clinton Man Accused Of Distributing Child Porn

Posted: Updated:
Domingo Isaac Hernandez Domingo Isaac Hernandez
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 19-year-old Clinton man is in jail and is accused of distributing child porn.  

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said Isaac Hernandez sent child porn to an undercover computer at the sheriff’s office about a month ago.

West said when investigators from Canadian and Custer counties served a warrant Monday morning at the Clinton home Hernandez shares with his parents, they found child porn on Hernandez’s cellphone and on thumb drives.  

They also found something they didn’t expect.

“We were shocked when we got there and realized learning from him, he had a hidden camera network in the house, including bathrooms and showers, that he was taking of unsuspecting people,” West said.  

Butch Calixto is a neighbor.

“I mean I got grandkids, and stuff like this, and I didn’t know anything about it until I saw you right there, and thought what was going on,” he said.

Hernandez is in the Custer County jail and is being held without bond.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.