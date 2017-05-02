Two Arrested After Shots Fired At OKC Police Officer

Police have arrested two suspects after shots were fired at an Oklahoma City police officer.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, the officer was patrolling in the area of SE 46 Street and Byers Avenue. When the officer tried to make contact with a vehicle, a person got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the officer, police said.

The suspect vehicle sped away before it was stopped at Magnuson Hotel near SE 66 Street and Interstate 35. Police arrested the driver and the suspected shooter.

No one was hit by the gunfire and no property was reportedly damaged.

Police have not identified the people arrested.

