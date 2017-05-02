Child Dies 10 Years After Drive-By Shooting In Oklahoma City

A drive-by shooting that happened ten years ago is being re-investigated as a homicide.

Police say the new developments come after the victim Isjanna James died from her injuries this weekend.

The Medical Examiner said the child died from complications from a gunshot wound she suffered as a baby.

Isjanna’s grandmother, Garvenia James, spent every day taking care of her granddaughter since the incident.

She still remembers February 26, 2007 very clearly.

“I laid her on the couch,” said Garvenia, “No more than 10, 15 minutes later, I hear gun shots not thinking is it my house?”

At the time, they were living in a home on the 4200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Oklahoma City.

Minutes later, she realized Isjanna was shot in the head.

Her grand baby was only eight months old and was paralyzed from that day forward.

“It was amazing that she did make it through this.” James said.

In a few weeks, Isjanna would have been 11 years old.

“I’m just hanging in there, just hanging in with God’s help. It’s just so hard,” she wept.

To this day, police say no one has been arrested for the shooting.

A homicide team is now working on the case.

Garvenia hopes someone will come forward to find justice for her granddaughter and bring closure to the family.

“It’s been 10 years and no one has said anything.”

James said she is grateful Isjanna stayed with her over the last decade, and no longer has to suffer.

“I’m just going to miss her so much.”