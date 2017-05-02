ODOT Says Budget Cuts Could Put Major Projects On Hold

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is making major changes in the wake of a possible $251 million budget shortfall.

“We are in a hole and we don’t want to continue digging the hole,” said ODOT Executive Director Mike Patterson.

Patterson said as many as 80 road and bridge project could be on hold.

“We are going to review the projects that we have started and determined which ones are viable to responsibly stop if necessary,” said Patterson.

Meanwhile, around 20 new projects won't even begin.

On what was supposed to be the first day of construction at Highway 66 and Luther Road, a traffic sign said the project “has been delayed due to state budget deficit.”

Patterson said the proposed fuel tax would provide $125 million for ODOT. That money could keep current projects going, according to ODOT.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives is expected to vote on the fuel tax Wednesday.