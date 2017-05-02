19-Year-Old Arrested For Illegal Child Porn Activity In Canadian County

Canadian County Deputies arrested 19-year-old Domingo Isaac Hernandez Monday after a month-long investigation into illegal child porn activity.

A search warrant was issued for Hernandez’s parent’s home, where the suspect lives.

In the search, investigators located electronic devices used by Hernandez to distribute illegal images and videos.

Numerous thumb-drives containing downloaded child porn were also discovered.

“My investigators have already initiated forensic interviews with victims, and are in hopes of identifying every child this predator has victimized,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

During the search, officials also learned Hernandez placed hidden cameras throughout the house and obtained recordings of unsuspecting persons.

“We knew before we ever got there we were about to take down a child pornographer, but were a little surprised to learn of his hidden camera network inside the house,” said West.

Hernandez was transported to the Custer County Jail and booked on one count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography, one count of Oklahoma’s Computer Crimes Violations, one count of Manufacturing Child Pornography, and one count of Lewd Acts with a Child under the Age of 16.

He remains in custody with no bond established.