NBA Postseason Roundup

OKC fans aren’t used to the Thunder being eliminated in the first round, but even with Russell Westbrook and co. at home and in offseason mode, the NBA playoffs still provides plenty of entertainment for fans of the sport.

Here’s a look at the current NBA playoff picture:

Celtics hold 1-0 series lead over Wizards

Despite both teams finishing out their first-round series on Friday night, the Celtics and Wizards squared off early on Sunday afternoon with Boston picking up a 123-111 win at home. Just one day after delivering the eulogy at his sister’s funeral, Isaiah Thomas tallied 33 points and nine assists while Al Horford nearly notched a triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Cavaliers hold 1-0 series lead over Raptors

Even with Toronto’s additions of Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker at the deadline, LeBron James and the Cavaliers had no problem taking care of the Raptors in the opening game of this highly anticipated Eastern Conference series. Cleveland won 116-105 while James totaled 35 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Rockets hold 1-0 series lead over Spurs

It only took the Rockets five games to get through the Thunder, and it may only take that many to get through their second-round opponent as well. Houston shredded the Spurs on Monday night to the tune of a 126-99 win, and the thing is, the game wasn’t even that close. Houston shot 44-percent from behind the arc while six different players scored in double figures.

This appears to be a tough matchup for the old-school Spurs, but San Antonio will look to even the series in Game 2 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Golden State vs. Utah

The only second round series that hasn’t started yet is the Warriors-Jazz matchup. While the Warriors are the most weighted team in NBA history, the Jazz have a roster of solid playmakers that could squeak out a win or two. We all know what Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are capable of, but it’ll be interesting to see Utah’s young core led by Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert can make things interesting.

Game 1 is set for Tuesday night at 9:30.