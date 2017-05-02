Fallin Appointed Co-chair Of Council Of Governors By White House - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fallin Appointed Co-chair Of Council Of Governors By White House

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Gov. Mary Fallin announced Tuesday that Pres. Donald Trump has appointed her as co-chair of the Council of Governors.

Fallin joins nine other governors in serving on this bipartisan national council that focuses on effective collaborative efforts between the federal and state governments on issues related to the National Guard, homeland security, and disaster response.

“It is an honor to have been named co-chair of the Council of Governors by President Trump,” said Fallin. “As a previous chair of the National Governors Association, I look forward to continuing my excellent working relationships with the other governors to provide suggestions and solutions on national security matters. I know, as a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, that finding effective answers to homeland security efforts in our states is critical.”

Fallin will partner with Maj. Gen. Robbie Asher, Oklahoma’s adjutant general, for any work related to the Council of Governors.

“Enhancing the security of our nation is an issue that impacts all of us, and with Oklahoma’s National Guard mobilizing and deploying more soldiers per capita than any state in the nation since 9-11, it is especially important to Oklahoma,” said Fallin.

