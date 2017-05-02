Rep. Cole: "Threat Of A Nuclear Exchange" Has Never Been Higher

This weekend around the metro features an eclectic range of activities to interest just about anyone out there. For you pet lovers though, Oklahoma City’s fourth annual pet expo is kicking off this Saturday and Sunday at the Cox Convention Center downtown.More >>
This weekend around the metro features an eclectic range of activities to interest just about anyone out there. For you pet lovers though, Oklahoma City’s fourth annual pet expo is kicking off this Saturday and Sunday at the Cox Convention Center downtown.More >>
The ground beneath Oklahoma continues to shake, with folks near the town of Avery, Oklahoma, in Lincoln County, getting in on the most recent action.More >>
The ground beneath Oklahoma continues to shake, with folks near the town of Avery, Oklahoma, in Lincoln County, getting in on the most recent action.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.