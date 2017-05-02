Rep. Cole: "Threat Of A Nuclear Exchange" Has Never Been Higher - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Rep. Cole: "Threat Of A Nuclear Exchange" Has Never Been Higher

Posted: Updated:
AP photo AP photo
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump has been clear on the risk we now face in a possible conflict with North Korea and now an Oklahoma congressman is not mincing words either.

In his "Cole's Column," Rep. Tom Cole called the situation with the rogue nation, “The North Korean Dilemma.”

He started off by saying North Korea's nuclear program is blatantly targeted at launching a bomb at the U.S.

“It is safe to say that the threat of a nuclear exchange between two nations has never been higher since the end of the Cold War.” He said it would be a disaster for the entire world.

Most recently, North Korea test-fired another missile three days ago and, once again, it failed. The THAAD missile defense system is in operation in South Korea.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.