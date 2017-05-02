Oklahoma Shook Much Less Last Month Compared To 2016

The amount of earthquakes the state experienced in April is half as much as it was the same time last year, according to a new report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Oklahoma experienced 60 earthquakes registering a 3.0 or higher in April 2016 compared to 29 this April.

Strong earthquakes near Cushing and Pawnee last year prompted the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to implement changes, including shutting down some of the Arbuckle disposal wells and the reduction in volume of others. OCC's Oil and Gas Division issued the directive in September, following the 5.8 magnitude Pawnee quake, to shut down Arbuckle well within a 725 mile radius of the epicenter.

This action affects some 37 wells.