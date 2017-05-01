One Injured In Chickasha Shooting

One person was injured Monday night as a result of a Chickasha shooting, police said.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Ada Sipuel. One person was taken to a hospital via medical helicopter after being shot.

The victim was driving down the road when the person got out and exchanged words with one suspect. Police said the suspect shot the victim.

Police are looking for at least one shooter.

Police said the victim and the shooter know each other.

