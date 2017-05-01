My 2 Cents: 'Land Run Park' Submission Gaining Momentum

Since I told you, two weeks ago, I had the perfect name for the soon to be built downtown park, my idea seems to be gaining momentum.

I'm know I'm probably not the only person to submit the name "Land Run Park."

But in my submission I also urged Oklahoma City to move the beautiful but hidden Land Run sculptures, 40 of them so far, from the south end of the Bricktown Canal and showcase them in the park.

Some civic leaders were apparently stirred by the idea.

One told me today, there's enough interest, it's likely the cost of relocating the Land Run statues could be handled without using any tax dollars.

He also said to me today, can't you just see national TV broadcasting a Thunder game and featuring aerial shots of the lit up Land Run sculptures racing across the park, splashing through a water feature.

So here's the latest on the park naming schedule straight from Steve Hill, the mayor's chief of staff.

A committee will meet next Tuesday to narrow down 2,587 unique submissions to 36 finalists.

Then, around the end of May to hold an online vote to select a favorite and it will be announced at the park, or should I say Land Run Park groundbreaking June 29.

I'll keep you updated on the process.

But I'm telling you Land Run Park and the showcased sculptures could become an iconic symbol of Oklahoma City.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.