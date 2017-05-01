The Village Police Look For Man Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Children

A long-standing church employee is accused of touching little girls.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 54-year-old Johnnie Lee Moore.

Moore was providing security at Village Baptist Church near Hefner Road and May Avenue at the time of the alleged sex crimes.

In April, The Village police say parents came forward, claiming their 9-year-old daughter was "scared to go to church" because Moore was allegedly touching her inappropriately.

"We immediately began looking into it, and sure enough, another person came forward and another person came forward," said The Village police Deputy Chief Russ Landon.

Police say three girls, ages 8 and 9, came forward with similar complaints against Moore.

The warrant states he cornered the girls in dark rooms, asked for hugs, then touched them, over the clothing, on their bottoms or chests.

He often followed an 8-year-old girl into the bathroom where she caught him, at least once, "looking through a crack in the stall," according to court records.

Deacon Chairman Ken Culver said Moore provided security at Village Baptist Church for nearly a decade without incident.

However, church leaders acted swiftly when notified of the allegations.

"When first brought to the attention of the personnel committee, there was an immediate meeting," Culver said during a phone interview. "He was terminated that day."

Culver said Moore also lived at a home on church property as part of his compensation. He's been given until May 3 to move out.

No one answered the door when News 9 knocked Monday afternoon at the home in the 2800 block of Plymouth Lane.

The Village police have been trying to catch up with him, too.

“It is terribly frustrating to think he is out floating around and we can’t find him,” Landon explained. "The last thing we want is for someone else to be victimized.”

Anyone who knows of Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact The Village Police Department at (405) 751-9564

"We do ask that he come forward because we are obviously not going to stop looking for him," said Landon.