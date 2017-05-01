Injury Crash Reported In NW OKC

An injury crash was reported Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said.

An injury crash was reported Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on NW 10 Street underneath the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

One vehicle almost hit another vehicle head-on when the driver tried to pull out onto NW 10.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital but both drivers are expected to be OK, police said.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.