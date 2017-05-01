One Injured In Stabbing At Langston University

One person was injured Monday night at Langston University, authorities reported.

Paramedics were at the scene and were treating one person who was stabbed multiple times. A male victim was taken to OU Medical Center via medical helicopter.

A spokesperson for the university said the incident appears to be isolated and they are working with Langston University Police Department to gather details.

"As the investigation is being conducted, we are not aware of any ongoing threats on or near campus," Langston University Vice President Mautra Jones said.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.