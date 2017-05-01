Pair of Walk-Off Wins Sends Storm Chasers to Doubleheader Sweep

The Oklahoma City Dodgers dropped both games of a Monday afternoon doubleheader to the Omaha Storm Chasers, who secured two walk-off wins by identical 2-1 scores at Werner Park.

Omaha won the first game, 2-1, in seven innings on a walk-off RBI single by Paulo Orlando.

The Storm Chasers then won the second game, also scheduled for seven innings, with a walk-off solo home run by Peter O’Brien in the bottom of the 11th inning that made the score, 2-1.

The losses snapped the Dodgers’ streak of four straight wins overall, as well as a stretch of nine straight victories against the Storm Chasers as both teams opened their May schedules.

The first game of Monday’s doubleheader marked the first action for both teams since Friday night, as their games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Werner Park were postponed due to inclement weather.

The Dodgers (12-11) threatened to score early in the game that started with a temperature of 39 degrees and winds of 18 miles per hour. In the second inning, Michael Ahmed drew a walk to load the bases for the Dodgers with two outs, but Omaha starting pitcher Josh Stautmont struck out Charlie Culberson to end the inning and keep Oklahoma City off the scoreboard.

The Dodgers’ offense broke through in the top of the third inning when Willie Calhoun led off and lined a solo home run out to right field to give Oklahoma City a 1-0 advantage. The home run was Calhoun’s second of the season and second in four games.

The Storm Chasers (13-10) tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs and two runners on base, Orlando doubled into left field. Raul Mondesi scored from third base. Jorge Soler tried to score from first base on the play, but was thrown out at home plate to end the inning and keep the game tied, 1-1.

Oklahoma City put two runners on base in the top of the seventh inning, but were unable to bring home a run, keeping the game knotted at one run entering the bottom of the decisive seventh inning.

The Storm Chasers collected four straight hits in the bottom of the seventh inning. Billy Burns led off with a single on a pop up to third base. Mondesi followed with a bunt single before Soler hit a single to deep right field to load the bases with none out. Orlando came up to bat next and hit a deep fly ball onto the warning track in center field to bring home Burns for the winning run.

Al Alburquerque (2-0) pitched the final out of the top of the seventh inning and was credited with the win for the Storm Chasers. Dodgers pitcher Steve Geltz (1-1) allowed the winning run in the seventh inning and was charged with the loss.

In the second game, the Storm Chasers took the lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Orlando that put Omaha ahead, 1-0.

A home run by Oklahoma City’s Ike Davis in the top of the fifth inning tied the game, 1-1. The home run was Davis’ second of the season and second of the series in Omaha.

The Storm Chasers threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mondesi drew a leadoff walk, then stole second base. Orlando struck out and Mondesi proceeded to steal third base. Dodgers starting pitcher Jair Jurrjens then struck out the next two batters to keep the game tied, 1-1, heading into the decisive seventh inning.

The Dodgers had a chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning.

Brett Eibner singled to lead off for the Dodgers and advanced to second base on a groundout by Darnell Sweeney. Culberson came in to pinch hit and drew a walk, putting two runners on base for Jack Murphy, who hit a deep single to center field and loaded the bases for Ahmed. Ahmed hit the ball toward Omaha shortstop Ramon Torres, who fielded the ball and threw to catcher Parkin Morin to force out Eibner at home plate and keep the game tied. With two outs and the bases loaded again, Willie Calhoun popped out to send the Storm Chasers to the plate in the bottom of the frame with the game still tied.

In extra innings, the Storm Chasers threatened in the bottom of the 10th inning, putting runners at second and third base with one out. Oklahoma City pitcher Brandon Morrow then struck out Mondesi and got Orlando to fly out to end the inning.

The game remained tied until O’Brien hit a solo homer over the wall in center field in the bottom of the 11th inning for the Storm Chasers’ second walk-off win of the afternoon.

The home run was the first allowed by the Dodgers pitching staff since April 21 against Nashville and ended a stretch of six straight games without giving up a homer.

The Dodgers pitching staff racked up a season-high 18 strikeouts in the loss, paced by Jurrjens who collected 10 strikeouts over six innings. He held the Storm Chasers to one run and four hits in the no decision. Jurrjens’ 10 strikeouts were his most in a game since Sept. 11, 2008 while he was pitching for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies and recorded 10 strikeouts over 6.0 innings in the Braves’ 8-4 win.

The 18 strikeouts by Oklahoma City’s pitching staff marked the team’s highest strikeout total since a 19-inning game against the Iowa Cubs Sept. 1, 2015 in which they also recorded 18 strikeouts.

Morrow (0-4) pitched the final 1.1 innings and was charged with the loss for Oklahoma City. Omaha pitcher Bobby Parnell (1-0) pitched the 11th inning for Omaha and was credited with the win.

The Dodgers lost both games Monday by one run, and now seven of the team’s 11 losses this season have come by one-run margins.

The Dodgers next return home to open a four-game series against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

After a 7:05 p.m. game Wednesday, the teams will meet for an 11:05 a.m. Field Trip Day game Thursday that will feature the Oklahoma City Zoo’s Zoomobile, animal ambassadors, an “Ask A Dodger” quiz with fun zoo facts and a videoboard feature of mascots Brooklyn and Brix visiting the zoo with a special guest. The game’s morning start gives students the chance to enjoy one last field trip before the school year ends. An OKC Dodgers game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch cost $13 per person.

Thursday’s day game also falls on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 soda (21 ounces), bottled water (20 ounces) and beer (16 ounces) from a line of Pepsi and Budweiser products.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the Dodgers will host Viva Los OKC Dodgers Night for their 7:05 p.m. game Friday against the Sky Sox.

Pregame festivities will take place on the Johnny Bench Plaza, including a DJ and performances by folkloric dancers. In-game entertainment will feature a Cinco de Mayo flair and fireworks will follow the game, presented by Supermercados Morelos.

Tickets are available through the box office on S. Mickey Mantle Drive, by calling (405) 218-1000, or by ordering through okcdodgers.com.

Live coverage of Tuesday’s game begins at 6:50 p.m. on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

