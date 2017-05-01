Showers, Storms Likely Tuesday In NW OK

Monday night will stay quiet with clear skies and temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees.
Skies become partly cloudy Tuesday as our next storm system approaches the southern plains. Showers and storms are likely Tuesday evening in northwest Oklahoma and will spread south and east through Wednesday morning.
There is a low threat of severe storms Tuesday evening and night in northern Oklahoma. The bulk of the rain for the metro will take place Wednesday morning with showers ending midday.
