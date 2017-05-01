Lemon Bars - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lemon Bars

14 tablespoon Braum's unsalted butter

1 3/4 cup sugar, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt plus a pinch

2 cups plus 5 tablespoon all purpose flour (divided

4 large eggs

1-1/4 cups sugar

3/4 cup fresh lemon juice

Zest from 2 lemons

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Melt the butter in a microwave safe dish. Place 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 cup plus 2 tablespoon flour, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a medium sized bowl. Pour the cooled melted butter over the dry mixture and mix together till it forms a ball. Press into the bottom of 9x13 baking pan. Make sure and cover the bottom evenly. Place the crust in the freezer for 10 minutes to allow the butter to firm a bit before baking. Prick holes in the bottom of the chilled crust and bake for 30 minutes.

While the crust is cooking: In a medium sized bowl whisk together 3/4 cup remaining sugar and flour. Mix in the lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, eggs and flour till a thick custard forms. Once the crust is done baking remove from the oven and pour the lemon curd evenly over the top of the crust and return to the oven to bake for an additional 20 minutes or until it does not wiggle. Allow the bars to cool completely before cutting into squares. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

