NYC Black & White Cookies

NYC Black and White Cookies

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

2 sticks Braum's unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups Braum's whole milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon lemon extract

2 1/2 cups cake flour

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Glaze:

4 cups powdered sugar

1/3 to 1/2 cup water

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate

1 teaspoon light corn syrup

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In the bowl of a stand mixer or a large bowl beat together the soft butter and sugar for 2 minutes. Slowly beat in the eggs, vanilla, and lemon extract. In a medium sized bowl mix together the cake flour, all purpose flour, salt and baking powder. Slowly add the flour into the wet mixture one cup at a time. Once you add in the flour mixture, pour in some milk and continue till all of the flour and milk are in cookie batter. The batter will look a lot like a cake batter yet more firm. Using a large ice cream scoop place scoops of the batter on a baking sheet. Allow 2-3 inches between each scoop for spreading in the oven. Bake for 20 minutes or until the cookies are firm in the middle. Cool completely.

To make the glaze:

Place the water in pyrex measuring cup and warm in the microwave for 30 minutes. In a medium sized bowl add the powdered sugar. Slowly add the water a LITTLE at a time till to forms a thick yet spreadable glaze. Pour half of the glaze into another small bowl. Melt the chocolate in the microwave slowly 30 seconds at a time. Pour the melted chocolate into one of the bowls. Stir well. Add 1 teaspoon of corn syrup into the chocolate glaze.

To Glaze:

Spread on the vanilla glaze onto half of the cookie. Then spread the chocolate on the other half. Allow the cookie glazes to dry at room temperature. Store in an airtight container.