Insulation Fire Reported At Purina Plant Near Edmond

OKLAHOMA CITY -

An insulation fire was reported Monday at the Nestle Purina plant near Edmond, firefighters reported.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. at 13900 N Lincoln Boulevard. The fire did not get into the building and firefighters said the fire will be out very soon.

The fire was started when a contractor accidentally welded a pipe on the roof, fire officials said.

The fire was not significant, but about 250 people were removed from the building for about 45 minutes, a company spokeswoman said.

The contractor was treated by paramedics as a precaution, the spokeswoman said. Third-shift operations at the plant will resume as planned.

