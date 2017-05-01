Neighbors Witnessed OKC Mom Abusing Children, Police Say

Neighbors in one northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are taking a stand against a woman accused of abusing her kids.

Instead of ignoring the cries for help, they called police and the woman was arrested last Thursday.

Monday afternoon Amanda Miller, 33, was formally arraigned by a judge. She currently faces one count of child abuse and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

“Everybody could hear it,” said Lisa Harris, who lives down the street.

Harris is too afraid to show her face for fear that Miller may retaliate, but says the abuse was constant.

Billie Bullock lives right next door and concurs. It was her son who called police.

“She beat the hell out of that little boy and bloodied his nose. He had bruises on his face when he come (sic) over here,” said Bullock.

Court papers reveal Miller was seen picking up a child from the couch, inside the home on NE 12th, and slamming him to the ground. The report states Miller began striking the child several times in the head and kicked the child at least four times.

The affidavit goes on to say Miller was also seen nearly striking one of her other children with her car, who fell to the ground trying to avoid the vehicle.

“I heard the car start up and then brakes and then I heard the screaming again,” said Harris.

“She peeled out of here like she's mad at the world,” said Bullock.

For these neighbors, enough was enough, and they decided to call police.

“That’s not the first time she's done that,” said Harris. “It was constant, constant cussing at them, yelling at them. And they're really sweet boys - always playing basketball outside on their goal and they never did anything!”

Neighbors are just glad the three kids are now in protective custody and the mother is in jail.

“She went too far, way too far,” said Harris.

News 9 checked with DHS and were told in extreme cases of child abuse, they can ask a judge to immediately terminate someone's parental rights. But the abuse has to be deemed “shocking” and or “heinous.” For now, Miller’s three children, ages 13,10, and 1, are in the protective custody of a family member.

News 9 checked and Miller does have past criminal convictions on drug and larceny charges.