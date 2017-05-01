Lightning Strike Blamed For NW OKC Apartment Fire, Officials Confirm

About 47 people have been displaced from their home after a reported lightning strike caused a fire at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Fire crews were called about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the Ambassador House Apartments.

News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan covered the two-alarm fire live Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said Monday the fire was weather related.

“Big Boom,” is how one resident Sang Awr explains the lightning strike.

“Later on the smoke came into the house so at that point they realized something was wrong,” said Awr’s pastor who interpreted for him.

Awr and his family, including five children, were evacuated from their downstairs apartment and as of Monday, haven’t been allowed to return.

“He’s worried, he’s worried. It’s everything that they have is gone.” Awr’s pastor told News 9.