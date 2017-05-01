Report: Khadeem Lattin Returning To Oklahoma For Senior Season

Oklahoma big man Khadeem Lattin will return to Norman for his final season of eligibility, according to CBS Sports.

Oklahoma's Khadeem Lattin will return to school for his senior season, per a source. Entered 2017 NBA Draft process without an agent. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 1, 2017

Lattin was one of 182 players who submitted his name for early entry in the 2017 NBA draft back in April, but since he didn't hire an agent, Lattin never lost college eligibility and was able to withdraw his name before the deadline. Lattin was not on the list of 69 players or seven alternates invited to attend the 2017 NBA Combine.

After starting on OU's Final Four team as a sophomore in 2016, Lattin averaged 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds this past season as a junior. Lattin should be a key piece on an up-and-coming OU team that will feature sophomore Kameron McGusty along with five-star frreshman and McDonalds All-American, Trae Young.