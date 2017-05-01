Lawton Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 87-Year-Old - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lawton Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 87-Year-Old

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
LAWTON, Oklahoma -

Lawton police have issued a Silver Alert for a 87-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Louis Crawford was last scene near the 2200 block of 72nd St. at 11 p.m. Sunday. Crawford was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. 

Crawford is believed to be traveling in a 2014 Chevrolet SLV with the license plate: HV647

