Suspect In Custody Following Chase, Crash In Pottawatomie County

A suspect is in custody Monday afternoon after leading Pottawatomie County authorities on a car chase.

K9 units were called in to help search for the suspect in the area of County Line Rd. and 1310 E. Rd. (Tribbey Rd.) after he crashed the vehicle he was in and fled on foot northeast of the Pottawatomie Wildlife Management Area, in Pottawatomie County.

Authorities tell News 9 the chase started as a pursuit of a stolen white pickup truck. Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Anthony Doss. Doss was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

