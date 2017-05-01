OSBI Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In McCurtain County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in McCurtain County.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man, armed with a gun, walking down a road and threatening to kill people near the town of Tom on April 30. When deputies arrived they were told the man, later identified as Devin Hawkins, 32, had run into a wooded area.

While patrolling the area, a deputy said he saw a pickup truck leaving a home on Jasper Hollow Road near the area where the Hawkins was seen. The deputy pulled over the vehicle and the driver, who lived at the home, told the deputy he was giving the passenger, whom he did not know, a ride, according to authorities.

The deputy asked the passenger if he had a weapon and Hawkins showed the deputy a gun in his waistband, officials said. Hawkins then grabbed the handgun and put it to his head, officers said.

Another deputy and the sheriff arrived at the scene and tried to get Hawkins to put down the gun and get out of the truck, investigators said. Hawkins refused and pointed the gun at the sheriff, firing at least one time, deputies said.

The deputies then shot Hawkins, killing him, according to officers. No one else was injured. OSBI special agents arrived on the scene shortly after and conducted interviews and documented the scene.

Agents will provide the district attorney a full report of the incident. The district attorney will determine if the shooting was justified. Hawkins was from Foreman, Arkansas.