Franklin Girlfriend To Appear On Dr. Phil

The former girlfriend of Bert Franklin, the Tulsa dentist charged with murdering her 19-month-old son, will appear on Dr. Phil today.

The episode is called "Caught On Camera: My Married Dentist Lover Accused Of Murdering My Son."

In the sit down with Dr. Phil, Roxanne Randall describes her relationship with  Franklin. Randall and a team of prosecutors believe not only did security cameras catch him killing baby Lincoln Lewis, but they also caught him casually eating a pizza afterwards.

Court papers show doctors at the hospitals stated the baby Lincoln appeared to have brain injuries and displayed signs of blunt force trauma to the head just before his July 18th death.

Franklin is still currently in the Oklahoma County Jail.

