Police: Pickup Crashes Into Norman Business - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police: Pickup Crashes Into Norman Business

Posted: Updated:
A pickup crashed into a Norman business Sunday night, the Norman police reported. A pickup crashed into a Norman business Sunday night, the Norman police reported.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A pickup crashed into a Norman business Sunday night, the Norman police reported.

The crash happened at strip mall at 550 24th Avenue NW which has the Sooner Bowling Alley. 

Police said no injuries were reported but the building suffered significant damage.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.