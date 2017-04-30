Sheriff: Arkansas Boy, 9, Found Dead 1 Day After Sister's Body F - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sheriff: Arkansas Boy, 9, Found Dead 1 Day After Sister's Body Found

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
The body of 9-year-old Arkansas boy has been found in a heavily wooded area, one day after the body of his two-year-old sister was found, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The body of 9-year-old Arkansas boy has been found in a heavily wooded area, one day after the body of his two-year-old sister was found, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
POLK COUNTY, Ark. -

The children's mother and another relative were found dead earlier in the week. 

The children, Reilly James Scarbrough, and Acelynn Wester, were reported missing on Saturday, April 22.  Acelynn's body was found in a heavily wooded area in the same vicinity where her mother, 43-year-old Bethany Jo Wester was found dead, CBS affiliate KTHV reports

Police also found the body of Wester's uncle, 66-year-old Steven Payne inside of a home in a nearby town on Thursday.

Police said they found Reilly's body with the help of a man who is currently in the Polk County Detention Center on unrelated charges, KTHV reports. They expect to charge him with capital murder, KTHV reports. 

On Friday, Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said they were still hoping to find Reilly alive.

