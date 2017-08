More than seven months after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Seminole, police say they've made an arrest.

Investigators said Tim Davis is accused of hitting and killing 26-year-old Vicky Holata last September.

Police believe Davis had been drinking, and after the crash he did not stop or call for help.

He's now been charged with manslaughter.