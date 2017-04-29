Woman Hit In Edmond Auto-Ped Crash Dies

The woman who was hit in Thursday night's auto-pedestrian crash in Edmond has died, police said Saturday.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. near 2nd and Bryant . The woman, who has been identified as 46-year-old Lisa Stallings, was hit by a vehicle when tried to cross the street.

Stallings was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She died as a result from these injuries, police said Saturday.

The driver stayed at the scene.