NFL Draft: Dolphins Select OSU's Vincent Taylor In Sixth Round

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -

With the 194th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Oklahoma State defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Taylor, who was named to the All-Big 12 first team this past season, is the first Cowboy selected this weekend despite leaving school a year early.

Taylor was responsible for 112 total tackles during his three years in an OSU uniform while tallying 12 sacks over the past two seasons.  

