NFL Draft: Dolphins Select OSU's Vincent Taylor In Sixth Round

With the 194th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Oklahoma State defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Taylor, who was named to the All-Big 12 first team this past season, is the first Cowboy selected this weekend despite leaving school a year early.

Taylor was responsible for 112 total tackles during his three years in an OSU uniform while tallying 12 sacks over the past two seasons.