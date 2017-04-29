NFL Draft: Bengals Select OU's Jordan Evans In Sixth Round - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NFL Draft: Bengals Select OU's Jordan Evans In Sixth Round

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -

With the 193rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Jordan Evans.

Evans, who attended high school in Oklahoma at Norman North, joins former OU teammate Joe Mixon in Cincinnati.

A three-year starter and captain his senior year, Evans totaled 286 tackles for loss over his career in Norman while tallying five interceptions. 

