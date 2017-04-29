NFL Draft: Bengals Select OU's Jordan Evans In Sixth Round

With the 193rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Jordan Evans.

Related: NFL Draft: Redskins Select OU's Samaje Perine In Fourth Round

Evans, who attended high school in Oklahoma at Norman North, joins former OU teammate Joe Mixon in Cincinnati.

Yeahhh!!!!!!! Who dey!!!!!! — Jordan Evans (@jordanevans_26) April 29, 2017

A three-year starter and captain his senior year, Evans totaled 286 tackles for loss over his career in Norman while tallying five interceptions.