Report: OSU's Jawun Evans Invited To 2017 NBA Combine

Former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans has been invited to the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Evans averaged 19.2 points and 6.4 assists this past season while emerging as one of the best facilitating point guards in the country. The six-foot-one playmaker somewhat surprised OSU fans in March when he decided to forgo his final two years of eligibility in Stillwater and leave early for the league. Draft Express projects Evans to be a late first-round pick.