City Of OKC Releases Severe Storm Damage Report - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

City Of OKC Releases Severe Storm Damage Report

Posted: Updated:
Saturday’s early morning storm left a significant path of damage throughout Oklahoma City. Saturday’s early morning storm left a significant path of damage throughout Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Saturday’s early morning storm left a significant path of damage throughout Oklahoma City. Crews are working to cleanup after downed power lines and trees blocking lanes of traffic.

The City says its Multi-Agency Coordination staff is assessing the damage.

Here’s a list of traffic signals out:

  • MLK and NE 50th             
  • Kelley and NE 50th            
  • Kelley and NE 63rd            
  • Kelley and I-44    
  • Kelley and NE 30th            
  • Kelley and NE 23rd            
  • Central and SE 29th        
  • Dewey and NW 10th     
  • Classen and NW 23rd    
  • Grand and NE 36th         
  • Kelly and Hefner             
  • Portland and NW 16th  
  • Portland and NW 23rd  
  • Macarthur and Reno     
  • Macarthur and Melrose               
  • Macarthur and SW 3rd  
  • Macarthur and I-40        
  • Meridian and Reno        
  • Rockwell and Reno         
  • Macarthur and Hefner  
  • Main and Robinson        
  • Main and Lee    
  • Main and Walker             
  • Main and Sheridan         
  • SH 152/Council
  • Classen and NW Expwy
  • Classen and Belle Isle
  • Classen and Main
  • Blackwelder and NW Expwy
  • Lincoln and NE 50th
  • Lincoln and NE 36th
  • Lincoln and NE 28th
  • Dewey and NW 13th
  • Western and Sheridan
  • I-44 and NW 23rd
  • Kelley and NE 36th  

Street Closures:

  • NW 12 from Robinson to Harvey closed due to downed power lines.
  • SE 79th and Central
  • 2300 S. May
  • Reno from May to Portland
  • 600 General Pershing
  • NW 23rd and Walker
  • NW 9th and Tulsa
  • NE 48th and Sooner

Debris in the Roadway:

  • NE 23 to NE 50 and Lincoln -  roofs and debris in roadway
  • S Council and Newcastle – shed in roadway
  • Main and Blackwelder – bricks blocking the roadway

Trees Reported Down in the Roadway:

  • NW 23 and Penn
  • 9300 S Mustang
  • 11300 S Mustang
  • NW 23 and Villa
  • NE 20 and Kelley
  • 2717 NW 15
  • NW 26 and Classen
  • NW 21 and Villa
  • NW 23 and Walker
  • NW 23 and Dewey
  • Drexel and Eubanks
  • NE 31 and Jordan
  • NW 39 and Prospect
  • NW 39 and Georgia
  • 2800 N Kelley
  • Wilshire and Spencer Rd
  • Lincoln between Hill and NW 31
  • 2909 N Place
  • Nain and Linn
  • NE 36 near Greenwood
  • 2435 NW 11
  • NE 48 and Bartell
  • 10200 S Czech Hall Rd
  • NW 10 and Chisolm
  • 404 W Hill
  • NW 38 and Linn
  • NE 23 and I-35
  • NE 23 and I-235

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Oklahoma County due to severe weather. The shelter is at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2717 W Hefner Road in Oklahoma City.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.