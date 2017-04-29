City Of OKC Releases Severe Storm Damage Report

Saturday’s early morning storm left a significant path of damage throughout Oklahoma City. OKLAHOMA CITY -
Saturday’s early morning storm left a significant path of damage throughout Oklahoma City. Crews are working to cleanup after downed power lines and trees blocking lanes of traffic.
The City says its Multi-Agency Coordination staff is assessing the damage.
Here’s a list of traffic signals out:
- MLK and NE 50th
- Kelley and NE 50th
- Kelley and NE 63rd
- Kelley and I-44
- Kelley and NE 30th
- Kelley and NE 23rd
- Central and SE 29th
- Dewey and NW 10th
- Classen and NW 23rd
- Grand and NE 36th
- Kelly and Hefner
- Portland and NW 16th
- Portland and NW 23rd
- Macarthur and Reno
- Macarthur and Melrose
- Macarthur and SW 3rd
- Macarthur and I-40
- Meridian and Reno
- Rockwell and Reno
- Macarthur and Hefner
- Main and Robinson
- Main and Lee
- Main and Walker
- Main and Sheridan
- SH 152/Council
- Classen and NW Expwy
- Classen and Belle Isle
- Classen and Main
- Blackwelder and NW Expwy
- Lincoln and NE 50th
- Lincoln and NE 36th
- Lincoln and NE 28th
- Dewey and NW 13th
- Western and Sheridan
- I-44 and NW 23rd
- Kelley and NE 36th
Street Closures:
- NW 12 from Robinson to Harvey closed due to downed power lines.
- SE 79th and Central
- 2300 S. May
- Reno from May to Portland
- 600 General Pershing
- NW 23rd and Walker
- NW 9th and Tulsa
- NE 48th and Sooner
Debris in the Roadway:
- NE 23 to NE 50 and Lincoln - roofs and debris in roadway
- S Council and Newcastle – shed in roadway
- Main and Blackwelder – bricks blocking the roadway
Trees Reported Down in the Roadway:
- NW 23 and Penn
- 9300 S Mustang
- 11300 S Mustang
- NW 23 and Villa
- NE 20 and Kelley
- 2717 NW 15
- NW 26 and Classen
- NW 21 and Villa
- NW 23 and Walker
- NW 23 and Dewey
- Drexel and Eubanks
- NE 31 and Jordan
- NW 39 and Prospect
- NW 39 and Georgia
- 2800 N Kelley
- Wilshire and Spencer Rd
- Lincoln between Hill and NW 31
- 2909 N Place
- Nain and Linn
- NE 36 near Greenwood
- 2435 NW 11
- NE 48 and Bartell
- 10200 S Czech Hall Rd
- NW 10 and Chisolm
- 404 W Hill
- NW 38 and Linn
- NE 23 and I-35
- NE 23 and I-235
The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Oklahoma County due to severe weather. The shelter is at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2717 W Hefner Road in Oklahoma City.