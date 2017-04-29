City Of OKC Releases Severe Storm Damage Report

Saturday’s early morning storm left a significant path of damage throughout Oklahoma City.

The City says its Multi-Agency Coordination staff is assessing the damage.

Here’s a list of traffic signals out:

MLK and NE 50th

Kelley and NE 50th

Kelley and NE 63rd

Kelley and I-44

Kelley and NE 30th

Kelley and NE 23rd

Central and SE 29th

Dewey and NW 10th

Classen and NW 23rd

Grand and NE 36th

Kelly and Hefner

Portland and NW 16th

Portland and NW 23rd

Macarthur and Reno

Macarthur and Melrose

Macarthur and SW 3rd

Macarthur and I-40

Meridian and Reno

Rockwell and Reno

Macarthur and Hefner

Main and Robinson

Main and Lee

Main and Walker

Main and Sheridan

SH 152/Council

Classen and NW Expwy

Classen and Belle Isle

Classen and Main

Blackwelder and NW Expwy

Lincoln and NE 50th

Lincoln and NE 36th

Lincoln and NE 28th

Dewey and NW 13th

Western and Sheridan

I-44 and NW 23rd

Kelley and NE 36th

Street Closures:

NW 12 from Robinson to Harvey closed due to downed power lines.

SE 79th and Central

2300 S. May

Reno from May to Portland

600 General Pershing

NW 23 rd and Walker

NW 9th and Tulsa

NE 48th and Sooner

Debris in the Roadway:

NE 23 to NE 50 and Lincoln - roofs and debris in roadway

S Council and Newcastle – shed in roadway

Main and Blackwelder – bricks blocking the roadway

Trees Reported Down in the Roadway:

NW 23 and Penn

9300 S Mustang

11300 S Mustang

NW 23 and Villa

NE 20 and Kelley

2717 NW 15

NW 26 and Classen

NW 21 and Villa

NW 23 and Walker

NW 23 and Dewey

Drexel and Eubanks

NE 31 and Jordan

NW 39 and Prospect

NW 39 and Georgia

2800 N Kelley

Wilshire and Spencer Rd

Lincoln between Hill and NW 31

2909 N Place

Nain and Linn

NE 36 near Greenwood

2435 NW 11

NE 48 and Bartell

10200 S Czech Hall Rd

NW 10 and Chisolm

404 W Hill

NW 38 and Linn

NE 23 and I-35

NE 23 and I-235

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Oklahoma County due to severe weather. The shelter is at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2717 W Hefner Road in Oklahoma City.