Storms Impact On OKC Memorial Marathon, Festival Of The Arts

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Strong winds blew through downtown Oklahoma City knocking power out to some parts and leaving debris all across the area so with a busy weekend ahead, there's still a lot of clean up left to do.

Several big events are happening this weekend including Festival of the Arts and the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Marathon officials are assessing the damage now and say they will make changes if needed. They usually start set up on Saturday morning, so the severe storm put them a little behind on getting the course marked out.

Power was knocked out at Festival of the Arts and Executive Director Peter Dolese said it could've been a lot worse.

“It would be different if I had lost tents and artists’ work was destroyed and things like that,” said Dolese. “But all the tents are in excellent condition and all the food tents are good too. Everything fared really well.”

Dolese said this something they are used to with the weather in Oklahoma so he was happy to see that everything was still intact.

Festival of the Arts opened an hour late because of the power outage. 

