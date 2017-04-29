Storms Impact On OKC Memorial Marathon, Festival Of The Arts

A weak storm system over the state will keep a chance of showers and a few storms in our forecast for the next 24 hours or so.More >>
A weak storm system over the state will keep a chance of showers and a few storms in our forecast for the next 24 hours or so.More >>
Scorched shells are all that's left of several century old downtown Wagoner buildings.More >>
Scorched shells are all that's left of several century old downtown Wagoner buildings.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.