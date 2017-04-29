NFL Draft: Jaguars Select OU's Dede Westbrook In Fourth Round - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NFL Draft: Jaguars Select OU's Dede Westbrook In Fourth Round

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -

With the 110th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

Related: Joe Mixon Drafted By The Cincinnati Bengals

Westbrook, who won the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best receiver, should be a nice addition to a Jaguars’ receiving corps that already has Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns.

Westbrook tallied nine 100-yard receiving games over his two years at OU while finishing with 2,267 total receiving yards and 21 touchdown receptions. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.