NFL Draft: Jaguars Select OU's Dede Westbrook In Fourth Round

With the 110th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

Westbrook, who won the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best receiver, should be a nice addition to a Jaguars’ receiving corps that already has Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns.

The Jaguars take WR Dede Westbrook out of Oklahoma.



He was the only Power 5 conference player with 1,500 Rec yds & 17 Rec TD last season. pic.twitter.com/P4UPkySIAW — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 29, 2017

Westbrook tallied nine 100-yard receiving games over his two years at OU while finishing with 2,267 total receiving yards and 21 touchdown receptions.