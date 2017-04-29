OG&E: Widespread Power Outages Reported In Central OK

Thousands of power outages have been reported in Central Oklahoma, after severe thunderstorms bringing damaging high winds ripped through the state Saturday.

According to OG&E, currently there are over 24,000 customers without power. The top numbers come from Oklahoma City at 14,867 customers, Bethany at 2,658, Forest Park at 978, and Wellston at 2,375.

At this time, there’s no estimated restoration time.

To report an outage call 405-272-9595 or 800-522-6870.

