OG&E: Widespread Power Outages Reported In Central OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OG&E: Widespread Power Outages Reported In Central OK

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thousands of power outages have been reported in Central Oklahoma, after severe thunderstorms bringing damaging high winds ripped through the state Saturday.

According to OG&E, currently there are over 24,000 customers without power. The top numbers come from Oklahoma City at 14,867 customers, Bethany at 2,658, Forest Park at 978, and Wellston at 2,375.

At this time, there’s no estimated restoration time.

To report an outage call 405-272-9595 or 800-522-6870.

News 9's Grant Hermes will have a live report this evening on News 9.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.