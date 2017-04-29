OKCFD Responds To Dozens Of Storm-Related Calls In The Metro

As severe storms sweep across the metro causing flooding and damage, firefighters have been quite busy.

As severe storms sweep across the metro causing flooding and damage, firefighters have been quite busy.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department they have responded to nearly 60 storm-related calls since 3:00 a.m. Saturday. That number will most likely continue to rise throughout the day.

If you do no need to get out this morning, do not! There are downed power lines, trees, and other storm damage in many areas. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 29, 2017

Those calls included two house fires, in which were both possible caused by lightning.

OKCFD says several structures have had downed power lines on them, and while at this time there are still downed power lines and trees, they are currently not the biggest concern.

But, drivers are asked to avoid N. Kelley between NE 36th and NE. 42nd due to power lines and trees down.

OKCFD says they’ve also received a couple of calls concerning trapped persons – one person was trapped in an RV at the OKC Fairgrounds due to power lines downed on the trailer and another person was trapped in their car. In both cases, injuries were not reported.

The damage is widespread throughout the metro, so traffic delays are possible throughout the day Saturday.