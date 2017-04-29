Storms Knock Power, Cause Flooding Across State

As severe storms sweep across the metro causing flooding and damage, firefighters have been quite busy.

Wave after wave of severe storms ripped across the state Saturday morning, leaving a path of damage and more than 80,000 customers without power.

News 9 Stormtrackers followed the storms from Oklahoma's western border, northeast through Stillwater and Tulsa.

Oklahoma City fire officials say they responded to more than 25 storm-related calls since 5 a.m.