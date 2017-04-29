ODOT: Road, Highway Closures Due To Flooding, Winter Weather In OK

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has released a list of roads and highways closed due to extreme flooding and winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.

ODOT says crews are out plowing and treating highways in Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties due to snow. Cimarron County is under a blizzard warning until 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions:

TEXAS COUNTY

US-54 is closed from Guymon to the Texas state line

CIMARRON COUNTY

US-56 is closed from the Texas state line to the New Mexico state line

US-412 is closed from Guymon to Boise City

US-287 is closed from Boise City to the Colorado state line

The following highways are impacted by high water or flooding:

CHEROKEE COUNTY

SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson.

SH-10 is closed 13 miles north of US-62

SH-82 four miles south of Cookson is narrowed to one lane with flaggers

HASKELL COUNTY

SH-71 is closed between SH-9 and the Haskell County/Pittsburg County line.

SH-31 is closed from SH-82 to the Beaver Creek bridge about 1 mile west of SH-2

SH-2 is closed just north of SH-31

KINGFISHER COUNTY

SH-33 is closed west of Kingfisher

SH-33 is closed 3 miles west US-81

US-81 is closed north of Kingfisher

LINCOLN COUNTY

SH-105 is closed one mile east of US-177 near Tryon. Traffic is still open east to Tryon from SH-18 to SH-105.

MAYES COUNTY

SH-20 is closed 2.5 miles west of the SH-82 junction

NOWATA COUNTY

SH-10 is closed four miles east of the US-169 junction

OTTAWA COUNTY

SH-125 is closed at River View ark in Miami

TULSA COUNTY

SH-20 is closed between Lewis Ave. and SH-11

SH-11 is closed between 76th St. N. and 86th St.

ODOT also wants to remind drivers to be cautious especially in work zones as lanes already may be narrowed.

Drivers are urged to not drive around barricades and if you see high water “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”