Standoff With Armed Suspect In Moore Ends With Suspect Suicide

Police were involved in a standoff with an armed suspect in a Moore neighborhood, early Saturday morning.

It ended just before 5 a.m. when police entered the house to find the suspect dead from suicide.

Officers were called out to a home in the 900 block of Southminster St., near NW 12th St. and N. Santa Fe Ave.

Once on scene the suspect reportedly fired a shot in the officers direction before barricading himself inside the home. A Moore Police tactical team was on scene, as well as an MRAP armored vehicle.