Marlow Teen Receives 'Tough Kid Award' At OU Survivor Reception - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Marlow Teen Receives 'Tough Kid Award' At OU Survivor Reception

Posted: Updated:
A gutsy Marlow seventh grader received OU Medical Center’s “Tough Kid Award” at the Hospital’s annual “Survivor Reception.” A gutsy Marlow seventh grader received OU Medical Center’s “Tough Kid Award” at the Hospital’s annual “Survivor Reception.”
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Friday night, a gutsy Marlow seventh grader received OU Medical Center’s “Tough Kid Award” at the Hospital’s annual “Survivor Reception.” 

Jesse Galvan III was walking home from the public library, when he was struck and run over by a semi-tractor trailer last August 2. He suffered numerous broken bones, and a collapsed lung, which doctors said that alone, is a killer half of the time. 

OU Medical Center called Galvan’s fast recovery nothing short of a miracle.

“To me it means that I’ve been working very hard,” said Galvan. “And I have just done the absolute best I can.” 

Ironically, Galvan’s father Jesse Galvan Jr. is a commercial truck driver. He said he harbors no bitterness at all.

“Accidents happen. If anything, I’m more you know grateful he’s alive to where I don’t have room to be upset or have any animosity or anything like that,” said Galvan Jr.

Galvan’s trauma surgeon Dr. Jeremy Johnson said the young man deserves the bulk of the credit.

“He not only survived, I mean he was supposed to be in the rehab center three or four months, and he was there for three or four weeks. I mean, he did a lot of the work himself.”

Jesse was able to return to school this past January.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.