3 Children Safe, Suspects Turn Themselves In To Del City Police

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

Three children abducted in Del City are safe after police say the suspected kidnappers turned themselves in to police, Friday night.

It started when Del City Police say 28-year-old Kayla Absher and 24-year-old Cory Sutphin, the children's biological parents, took the children from their court-appointed guardian around 6 p.m. Friday, from a home in the 3300 block of Del Rancho Rd. in Del City.

Police say the two went to the home and forced their way into a car to grab the children, identified as 23-month-old Kelsea, 8-month-old Aubree and 8-year-old Gage.

Family and neighbors attempted to stop the pair from snatching the children bur were unsuccessful. A witness said one of the suspect dropped the 8-month-old on the ground during the abduction, but quickly picked her up and fled the scene.

According to police, the guardian’s foot was run over while the suspects drove off. A witness tried to chase the pair, but eventual lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by another female, identified as 27-year-old Ruby Duncan.

Just after 10 p.m., News 9 was notified that the parents had turned themselves in at the Del City Police Department and that the children are safe and unharmed.

