Court Documents Reveal New Details In Deadly Shooting Of OU Student

New details have been released in the deadly shooting of an OU student at an apartment complex in Norman from earlier in the week.

According to court documents, a friend of the victim, 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing, had been communicating with one of the suspects on Snapchat, to buy marijuana. Neither had met prior to the shooting.

The affidavit goes on to state that the transaction was to take place at the friend’s apartment complex. When the suspects arrived, they attempted to rob Ewing and the friend. One suspect held a gun to Ewing while another put the friend in a choke hold.

Some kind of altercation occurred and Ewing was shot once in the stomach. He later died at a Norman hospital.

Four suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting on Wednesday. In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Norman Police Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Tyrek Ladarius Turner, 19-year-old Armani Ashanti Morgan and two 17-year-old male juveniles, who were not named.

Through the investigation, police say one of the 17-year-old juvenile suspects admitted to shooting Ewing.

The District Attorney’s office is expected to file charges next week.