Storms Bringing Hail, Damaging Winds, Flooding Move In Friday Night

A warm front will lift north into Central Oklahoma Friday evening. There is a slight chance we get a shower Friday evening, but higher chances won't come until well after midnight.

Storms will move in from the west with large hail, damaging wind, flooding the biggest threats. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The latest data suggest the worst of the storms won't move into the metro until after 3 a.m.

It's going to be a long and noisy Friday night, so stay weather aware and keep your phones/weather radios ready.

By Saturday afternoon we will still have a few showers around with highs in the low 50's and a breezy north wind.